Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena prefers a clash with Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan over Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena has avoided a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Haseena has avoided a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor starrer Haseena — The Queen of Bombay has avoided a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. The film will now have a face-off with Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan that also stars Anil Kapoor, according to a report in DNA. Both Shraddha and Arjun romanced in Half Girlfriend recently. The report suggests that Jagga Jasoos makers wanted to have maximum screening as the film might star Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor for the last time.

“On July 14, we were not getting proper theatre screens and timings. Now having shifted by two weeks, we at least stand a fair chance,” a source was quoted in the DNA report. Shraddha’s film Haseena — The Queen of Bombay will now clash with Mubarakan on July 28 that will also see the release of two other films including Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and Ekta Kapoor’s controversial Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for Saina Nehwal biopic. Speaking about her preparation, Shraddha told Times of India, “Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who’s not just been the world’s No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can’t wait to start prepping for my role.”

The actor also spoke about her role in Haseena and said, “One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor’s point of view. Actors like Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have played this character (earlier) so, I wanted to play it in a different way. Nobody has actually shown his life when he was young and how raw he was.”

