Shraddha Kapoor denies doing Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi: Producers will announce when I sign another project

Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen in Prabhas’ Saaho and Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has recently released a statement saying that contrary to speculations, the actor is not a part of Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shotgun Shaadi.

The actor said that she will next be seen in Saaho, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Stree, the last one being opposite critically-acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao. Shraddha further said that her producers will announce if and when she signs a film.

“There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven’t even been approached. But the fact is that the only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don’t believe any speculations”, the actor said in a statement.

Shraddha is presently busy shooting for Stree in Chanderi, Bhopal, after finishing the schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The actor was last seen in the crime drama, Haseena Parkar, where she played the titular role. The movie did work at the box office and was not received well by the critics too. Haseena Parkar was directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Shraddha’s upcoming movies, Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu are set in small towns.

“It’s a real privilege to play characters who come from small towns. That’s the heart of our country. There is so much to learn and absorb,” Shraddha had earlier said in an interview with IANS.

