Shraddha Kapoor begins preparing for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, picks up the badminton racket. See photo

Shraddha Kapoor starts training for Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Shraddha Kapoor starts training for Saina Nehwal’s biopic.

Shraddha Kapoor had a busy first half of 2017, owing to her films OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend and Haseena. But it looks like the rest of the year won’t be any different for her who has back to back films lined up. Now, the actor has begun prepping up for her first biopic based on the badminton icon Saina Nehwal. Shraddha shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen holding the racket in the hand while training to get the game of right. Earlier, the announcement of the biopic had made all of Saina’s fan pretty much excited about the film and with Shraddha coming on board to play the lead role, the actor for sure has a lot of eyes on her.

Speaking to TOI, Shraddha said, “Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who’s not just been the world’s No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can’t wait to start prepping for my role.” Shraddha began her badminton training after returning from her vacations with family in Seychelles. The actor shared some fun videos from the trip and it seemed that she has relived her childhood within a week while getting a lot of ‘me’ time too.

Shraddha started off her year with Ok Jaanu, a romantic tale co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur which did not do well at the box office. Last month, she appeared in another love story Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor which performed fairly well. Now, the actor will appear in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, which is based on Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim. The film also stars her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Talking about his role, Siddhanth Kapoor said in an interview, “One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor’s point of view. Actors like Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have played this character (earlier) so, I wanted to play it in a different way. Nobody has actually shown his life when he was young and how raw he was.”

