Shraddha Kapoor on Bollywood’s obsession with fairness: It is a pressure, but it is up to us on how we handle it

In a media interaction during the trailer launch of Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor was asked for a reaction on the recent tweet by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In this particular tweet, Nawazuddin questioned the age old racism that exists in the industry. He tweeted: “Thank U (you) 4 (for) making me realise dat (that) I cannot b paired along wid (with) fair & (and) handsome bcz (because) I m (am) dark & (and) not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

On being questioned about racism, Shraddha told media that beauty is skin deep and that one need not succumb to the pressure to look a certain way.

She said, “I have always said that personally my definition of beauty is very different. In terms of of beauty, beauty is entirely skin deep. You can come from any background or ethnicity, you can have any skin colour, but true beauty radiates from within. Of course I feel that in our society there are pressures, it doesn’t creep out from our industry. Our industry is in the limelight and any such thing is highlighted. However there is pressure, and it is up to us how we deal with pressure… We need to underline the things which truly matter, and how you handle the pressure truly matters.”

All said and done, the debate of fairness and racism continues. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, even after being a fabulous actor has time and again faced the brunt of the industry’s attitude towards skin colour and beauty.

Shraddha Kapoor is expected to give a powerful performance in the biographical crime film Haseena Parkar, which will hit screens on 18 August.

