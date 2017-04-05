As Shraddha Kapoor parties with Aditya Roy Kapur, is Farhan Akhtar upset?

Shraddha Kapoor has allegedly been dating Farhan Akhtar ever since they did Rock On 2 together. Shraddha Kapoor has allegedly been dating Farhan Akhtar ever since they did Rock On 2 together.

What’s common between Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur? Agreed, they haven’t shared screen space in a film and Farhan has never directed Aditya, but still there is a connect. As per several stories doing the rounds, Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly the reason behind the alleged spat between the two hunks. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Farhan and Aditya got into a fight during Mahesh Bhatt camp’s 30th anniversary celebration recently. It was because Farhan was miffed that Shraddha was gelling well with her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya at the do.

“Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak,” a source was quoted as saying in the Deccan Chronicle report.

The same report also stated that Shraddha met Farhan on Tuesday evening, to mend things. Even Aditya’s car was seen near Farhan’s house.

Aditya and Shraddha were rumoured to be dating during the filming of Aashiqui 2, though they never came out in open about it. As much as they were loved onscreen, their offscreen chemistry also grabbed eyeballs. The two eventually parted ways, but remained cordial. They were recently seen in OK Jaanu, their second outing together.

Also read | It went overboard: Shraddha Kapoor on live-in rumours with Farhan Akhtar

Coming to Farhan and Shraddha, several reports have been doing the rounds that the two began dating during Rock On 2 and Shraddha also reportedly moved in with Farhan. Earlier this year, it was alleged that Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor forced her to leave the house she was sharing with Farhan. Shraddha, however, rubbished all these reports in an interview with Times of India. “Like I say, actors are linked all the time. But when family members are dragged into it, it’s taking it to another extreme. Yes, I am living in… with my parents!” Shraddha had said in the interview.

Indianexpress.com cannot independently verify these reports.

