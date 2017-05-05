Shraddha Kapoor on being linked with Farhan Akhtar: I feel like I am part of a TV serial

Shraddha Kapoor: I choose to ignore it because I feel some stories can become a TV serial. I am like I didn’t know I became part of this show and I am playing so and so character. Shraddha Kapoor: I choose to ignore it because I feel some stories can become a TV serial. I am like I didn’t know I became part of this show and I am playing so and so character.

Since Rock On 2 released last year, there has been no end to the rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor seeing each other. Within months, it was reported that the rumoured couple had moved in together. Now, that Farhan is officially divorced from Adhuna Bhabhani, the dating rumours have only gotten stronger.

Farhan and Shraddha, however, have by and large refrained from speaking on their equation, baring the customary “good friends” response. In an interview to promote her upcoming film, Half Girlfriend, Shraddha said the kind of “stories” written about her personal life amuse her and they almost maker her feel like she is a part of a fiction show.

“(These things) don’t bother me. I choose to ignore it because I feel some stories can become a TV serial. I am like I didn’t know I became part of this show and I am playing so and so character. So, it’s funny. I laugh at it also. I used to get affected initially but now I ignore it and focus on what I am here to do,” Shraddha said.

The actor shared that one of the times when the rumours did get to her was when it was said she had left her house and started living with Farhan, and that had upset her family. “Yes, it was sad that family was being involved in this. The level of fiction is too much.”

She might be reluctant to open up on the status of her relationship, but the actor is more than willing to share her opinion on other things. After actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik got into an argument over the trend of actors turning musicians, a debate began with different artistes wading into it.

When asked about it, Shraddha, who took to playback singing three years ago with Ek Villain, said that nobody has the right to say that one can’t venture into something beyond his or her profession. The actor added that rather than “pulling anyone down,” artistes should help each other grow.

“Actors, musicians, media, everyone is interconnected. We all are part of films, we are a part of one creative medium. I feel we all have a large responsibility to support each other, help each other grow. Artistes should definitely help each other. I don’t think anyone should or anyone has the right to say that if you are in from this profession then you can’t do this. If someone has a dream to be actor, singer or dancer, who is someone else to say that you can’t do that? I think it’s better to have a supportive environment. You should have power to each other, not pull anyone down,” the actor said.

