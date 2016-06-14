Shraddha Kapoor learning to play the guitar for Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor has been learning how to play different chords of the instrument, so that she can realistically play a guitar in the movie. Shraddha Kapoor has been learning how to play different chords of the instrument, so that she can realistically play a guitar in the movie.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor, will be playing a guitar for the first time on-screen. For this, the Baaghi actress has been learning how to play different chords of the instrument, so that she can realistically play a guitar in the movie.

“Yes, I love music and musical instruments also fascinate me. The guitar part isn’t much in Half Girlfriend, but yes, I do have to learn the chords of what I need to play. My favourite instrument is the piano and my second favourite is the guitar,” Shraddha says.

The actress takes up her roles very seriously; in the past, she learnt how to ride a bike for her role in Ek Villain, then took dancing lessons for ABCD 2 and even trained in martial arts for Baaghi. Shraddha has also lent her voice to a couple songs in her movies.

Her next film, Half Girlfriend, is an adaptation of a novel by author Chetan Bhagat, who is producing the movie along with Suri, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd