Shraddha Kapoor learning to play the guitar for Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor, will be playing a guitar for the first time on-screen.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 14, 2016 7:16 pm
Shraddha Kapoor has been learning how to play different chords of the instrument, so that she can realistically play a guitar in the movie.
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor, will be playing a guitar for the first time on-screen. For this, the Baaghi actress has been learning how to play different chords of the instrument, so that she can realistically play a guitar in the movie.

“Yes, I love music and musical instruments also fascinate me. The guitar part isn’t much in Half Girlfriend, but yes, I do have to learn the chords of what I need to play. My favourite instrument is the piano and my second favourite is the guitar,” Shraddha says.

The actress takes up her roles very seriously; in the past, she learnt how to ride a bike for her role in Ek Villain, then took dancing lessons for ABCD 2 and even trained in martial arts for Baaghi. Shraddha has also lent her voice to a couple songs in her movies.

Her next film, Half Girlfriend, is an adaptation of a novel by author Chetan Bhagat, who is producing the movie along with Suri, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

