Shraddha Kapoor: Juggling between Haseena and Half Girlfriend was difficult

Shraddha Kapoor is one busy woman with two most anticipated films in her kitty. While on one hand, she is working on getting the nuances right to play the character of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, she is also working on Half Girlfriend directed by Mohit Suri, in which she would be seen along side Arjun Kapoor for the first time.

“Haseena and Riya Somani (lead role in Half Girlfriend) are two very different characters. Since I was simultaneously working on both the films, it was definitely challenging in its own way to juggle back and forth between both the characters and to get in and out of two worlds,” Shraddha said in a statement.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, on the other hand, spoke about inferiority complex and how English as a language is more acceptable today.

“It is a story about a boy from a small town and has an inferiority complex. We have this hypocrisy that people, who converse in English are considered successful and those who talk in Hindi are seen as backwards. This is unfair to a country like this. So, how this boy with limitation of language reaches New York in the search of his love and finally gets it, is what the film is about,” the director says.

While Shraddha would don the character of the girl-next-door in Half Girlfriend, we would see a new side of the actor in Haseena. The films are scheduled for release this year and is of great importance to Shraddha’s career since her last two films, Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu did not do well at the box office. Half Girlfriend is based on the novel written by Chetan Bhagat, who is debuting as a producer with this film. Before Half Girlfriend, many of his books including 2 States, One Night At A Call Center and Three Mistakes of My Life were adapted into films.

