Shraddha Kapoor is turning 30: This family pre-birthday pic shows how kicked she is

When Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture of her pre-birthday celebration, we had trouble assimilating the fact. Yes, we knew Shraddha was going to celebrate her birthday on March 3. Yes, we knew the petite actress was off to Europe with her girl gang to ring in her birthday so a pre-birthday celebration with the family was called for. But Shraddha Kapoor is turning 30, we found that really, really hard to believe. Well, Shraddha makes us believe that 30 is the new 20.

The actress herself seems to be excited about being in the thirty club. Here is the picture of Shraddha with her family as she cut the mandatory cake. The entire family came together for her pre-birthday bash including her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, aunt Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure and elder brother Siddhant Kapoor.

Shraddha captioned the pic as, “Early birthday celebration with the family before I leave tonight!!! Best times!!!”

See Shraddha Kapoor with her family:

Early birthday celebration with the family before I leave tonight!!! Best times!!!!!✨🌈❤ pic.twitter.com/biCxT1Hh3y — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 1, 2017

The actor is kicked about turning 30 and has big plans afoot for the day. Other than the family bash and her Europe trip, Shraddha also had a celebration on her film set and with her fans. Apparently, a group of youngsters showed up with cake and flowers at Shraddha’s building and she was sport enough to celebrate with them.

We hope the coming year brings Shraddha a lot of luck. Currently, she is shooting for Haseena, a biopic based on Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, that is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Her fierce look from the film has got a lot of applause. The movie also stars her brother Siddhant Kapoor.

