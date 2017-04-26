Shraddha Kapoor is playing Saina Nehwal in biopic: ‘Feel lucky to essay world no 1 badminton player’

After learning basketball for Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor to hone her badminton skills. After learning basketball for Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor to hone her badminton skills.

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be on a biopic spree. The actor who is busy with Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai in which she is playing Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar will also play India’s foremost badminton player, Saina Nehwal. The actor has confirmed that she is playing Saina in an upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Amol Gupte.

Amol has reportedly been working on the film for a while now. The director has researched into Saina’s life and has now decided on Shraddha as the cinematic face of Saina. Speaking to ToI, Shraddha said, “Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who’s not just been the world’s No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can’t wait to start prepping for my role.”

Speaking to the daily, Saina said it was news to her. “I was aware of the film, yes, but I didn’t know about the casting. It’s great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills. A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that’s a huge compliment, because Shraddha is very good looking.”

Also read | Haseena The Queen of Mumbai new poster: Shraddha Kapoor gets fiercer with age, see pic

Coincidentally, at an event in January this year, Saina had said she would want Deepika Padukone to play the role. “Her father has been a badminton player and I have seen her playing badminton. She used to play really good. She can do justice to the role and I really wish she can do the role,” Saina had said then. Deepika, who was present at the same event, had also shown interest.

The badminton ace is in China for the Badminton Asia Championship. The biopic will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and will release in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd