Haseena Parkar release postponed

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to shed her girl next door image for Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar. But the actor has to wait a little longer to introduce her fiery avatar to her fans in the theaters as the release date of the film has been postponed yet again.

Originally scheduled to release with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos on July 14, the film was shifted to August 18 to avoid the clash at the box office and now it has been shifted further. For now, the makers haven’t zeroed in on a date for the release.

Talking about it to indianexpress.com, Haseena Parkar director Apoorva Lakhia said, “There was too much clutter at the box office and we as a team decided to give it the best exhibition as we feel we have made a good product. Hence, we decided to push it further.”

Haseena Parkar is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man – Dawood Ibrahim. The film’s tagline reads, “80 cases registered yet she appeared in the court only once.”

Talking about her new avatar, Shraddha in an earlier interview with IANS, said, “I think it’s one of most different roles of my career so far for sure because I think I have played more positive characters, and this is the first character which is grayer shaded. I hope people can see (my) conscious effort of playing something different.”

With Shraddha Kapoor stepping into a new role altogether, it will be interesting to see whether Haseena Parkar will do to Shraddha what Highway did for Alia Bhatt.

