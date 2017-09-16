Shraddha Kapoor gets pampered by Saina Nehwal’s mother as she visits the Olympian at her home, see photos

Shraddha Kapoor visits Saina Nehwal at her home in Hyderabad. Shraddha Kapoor visits Saina Nehwal at her home in Hyderabad.

Turning out to be a queen of biopics, Shraddha Kapoor is making all efforts to know everything about Saina Nehwal before she starts shooting for the sports biopic on the badminton star. From learning some badminton techniques from the sports star to meeting her family and experiencing the feeling of pride on holding the Olympics medal, Shraddha has been doing it all. And amidst all the preparations, the Haseena Parkar actor is not forgetting to make her many followers a part of her journey.

Shraddha on Friday posted the photos of her visit to Saina’s home in Hyderabad. In one of the photos, Saina’s mother is seen serving delicacies to both the actor and her daughter. “Today at @nehwalsaina ‘s home. Being pampered by aunty. She made delicious poori,choley,kheer,halwa & a fruit/milk juice,” read the caption of the picture. In another one, Saina’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal proudly shows the Olympic medal won by his daughter to Shraddha. Sharing the moment, Shraddha wrote, “Uncle proudly showed me her medals and wins. Here I’m holding her Olympic medal.”

Smitten by the life story of the ace-shuttler, Shraddha posted a photo of the bronze medal Saina won at London Olympics in 2002. “Wow. Look at that. The Olympic bronze! What an achievement @nehwalsaina In awe of you & your journey,” wrote the actor along with the photo.

Saina also shared a video of Shraddha playing with her canine Chopsy. “Lovely moments …. @shraddhakapoor and chopsy ❤️❤️at home today ☺️,” she captioned the video.

Earlier we have also seen her mastering shuttling skills under the guidance of Saina. When Shraddha posted a photo of her with Saina, many commented saying that the two look like twin sisters and this made Sharddha happy.

Shraddha’s next Haseena Parkar with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor releases on September 22. It marks the time in Haseena’s (Dawood Ibrahim’s sister) life from 17 to 40 years old.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd