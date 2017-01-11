Shraddha Kapoor finds her Ok Jaanu co-star Aditya Roy Kapur hot

Shraddha Kapoor hopes that her new film OK Jaanu does well. Shraddha Kapoor hopes that her new film OK Jaanu does well.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor thinks her Ok Jaanu co-star Aditya Roy Kapur looks hot in the remake version of maestro A R Rahman’s song ‘Humma Humma’.

Aditya and Shraddha are seen in a reworked version of the hit song “Humma Humma” from the film Bombay (1995).

The actors add flavour to the song with their electrifying chemistry to the new version and great dance moves making it a visual treat.

“Some of my friends have gone crazy about him (Aditya) in the song, his pelvic moves. They were like ‘He is so hot’,” Shraddha said in an interview here.

Ask her if she too thinks Aditya was hot in the song, Shraddha shots back saying, “Yes, I do think he was hot (in the song). He brings his own charm to anything that he does and that is his USP.”

Aditya and Shraddha have come together for the second time for Ok Jaanu after their sizzling onscreen chemistry was appreciated in Aashiqui 2.

“I guess pressure will be there as we are coming together after ‘Aashiqui 2’. It’s awesome to do a film with him (Aditya) again. We had blast during the making of ‘Aashiqui 2’. We had fun during this film as well. ‘Ok Jaanu’ is not an intense love story like ‘Aashiqui 2’, it’s in a light hearted playful zone,” she adds.

Shraddha’s last film Rock On 2 couldn’t get the expected footfalls as it released soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to curb black money in India.

Asked how she was affected due to the failure of Rock On 2, Shraddha told the media, “When any of your films doesn’t work properly, of course, you feel bad… But the good thing is that I got busy immediately, so it helps you to shift your mindset.”

The 29-year-old actress hopes that her new film OK Jaanu does well.

“I hope that all films are successful. I hope people go and watch this film,” she added

‘Ok Jaanu’ is directed by Shaad Ali and is a remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil directorial OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The movie is slated to release on January 13.