Shraddha Kapoor feels lucky to have the ‘best team’

Crediting her success to her team, actress Shraddha Kapoor says she is lucky to have the best people by her side. The 29-year-old actress posted an emotional note on Twitter to clear the air that she was looking for other people to represent her. “Films do well or, not so well. Life is full of ups and downs. I’m most fortunate to have the best team through this roller coaster ride. They are my backbone and I love them more than words can express,” Shraddha wrote.

The actress was last seen in Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu, opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, which failed to hit the jackpot at the box office. Shraddha’s future projects include Half Girlfriend” with Arjun Kapoor and “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai” directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ok Jaanu co-starring adita Roy Kapur. Ok Jaanu revolved around millennials Adi and Tara who do not want to get married, but prefer a live-in relationship. Actors Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah play an older couple. The film is a remake of Mani Ratnam directed O Kadhal Kanmani which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Mani Ratnam as also written its screenplay. Shaad Ali has successfully remade his films in the past too. Saathiya starring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji was the remake of hit Tamil movie Alaipayuthey.

Shraddha Kapoor also made headlines when she was rumored to be in a relationship with Farhan Akhtar. However, the both actors have denied any such rumours.