Shraddha Kapoor congratulates Saina Nehwal for winning bronze, says ‘what a bounce back’

Shraddha Kapoor has her hands full with interesting projects. One of them that is keeping her on her toes is Saina Nehwal’s biopic. The actor, who had announced about this project a few weeks back, took to Twitter to cheer the sports personality for her big win at the World Badminton Championships. She wrote, “Massive congratulations @NSaina on winning your bronze. What a bounce back after your injury. Incredible! You make us so so so proud.”

The film is being directed by Amol Gupte, whose recent film Sniff has impressed the audience. The director has researched into Saina’s life and has now decided on Shraddha as the cinematic face of Saina.

Another project that has made everyone excited is Saaho. The actor has been roped in the much-anticipated project starring Baahubali actor Prabhas. She took to Twitter to make an official announcement about it.

Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations confirmed the news saying, “Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha has Haseena Parkar: The Queen of Mumbai all set for release this year. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial, which was supposed to hit the screens on August 18, is now heading for September 22 release, clashing with Sanjay Dutt’s film, Bhoomi.

The film is based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first female protagonist venture as she is essaying the titular tole.

Shraddha’s real brother, Siddharth Kapoor portrays the role of Dawood Ibrahim, and Ankur Bhatia plays the role of Haseena’s husband, who was last seen in Sarabjit.

