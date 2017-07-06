Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor rekindles childhood memories on brother Siddhanth Kapoor’s birthday, see photo

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen playing Haseena Parkar in the biopic, shared a childhood photo with brother Siddhanth Kapoor wishing him on his birthday. Siddhanth will be playing the role of Haseena's brother, Dawood Ibrahim, in the same film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2017 8:06 pm
Shraddha kapoor, sidhant kapoor, star kids, bollywood star kids, shraddha kapoor childhood images  Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is too adorable.
Related News

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share a childhood photo of her with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor wishing him on his birthday. The actor had earlier shared the first look of her brother, from her upcoming film, Haseena Parkar too. In the film too, Siddhanth is playing her brother. “Happy birthday to my most amazing @siddhanthkapoor Proud to be your http://sister.Love you more than anything in this universe. ❤️,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor on Twitter.

Siddhanth will play underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the movie, while Shraddha will be seen as his sister Haseena Parkar. The Half Girlfriend actor had earlier shared Siddhanth’s younger and older looks from the upcoming biopic. “So proud to introduce my real and reel life brother. Introducing bhai. Younger and older. ‘Haseena’… Siddhanth Kapoor…Apoorva Lakhia,” she had captioned the image.

There, the photograph had featured both his looks. In the first one, Siddhanth was seen sitting on a throne-like chair, sporting a striped shirt and brown pants paired with dark sunglasses. In the older photograph, he looks more intense in a structured monochrome blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants paired with dark sunglasses and slick back hair. However, the photo which was shared today by Shraddha was too adorable to handle.

 

For the first time, Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen with one of her own family members. In all her previous films like Half Girlfriend, OK Jaanu and Rock On, Shraddha had donned the girl-next-door image. Howeber, in Haseena for the first time, Shraddha will be seen in a fierce role with grey shades.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 06: Latest News