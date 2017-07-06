Shraddha Kapoor rekindles childhood memories on brother Siddhanth Kapoor’s birthday, see photo

Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is too adorable. Shraddha Kapoor’s childhood photo with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is too adorable.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share a childhood photo of her with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor wishing him on his birthday. The actor had earlier shared the first look of her brother, from her upcoming film, Haseena Parkar too. In the film too, Siddhanth is playing her brother. “Happy birthday to my most amazing @siddhanthkapoor Proud to be your http://sister.Love you more than anything in this universe. ❤️,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor on Twitter.

Siddhanth will play underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the movie, while Shraddha will be seen as his sister Haseena Parkar. The Half Girlfriend actor had earlier shared Siddhanth’s younger and older looks from the upcoming biopic. “So proud to introduce my real and reel life brother. Introducing bhai. Younger and older. ‘Haseena’… Siddhanth Kapoor…Apoorva Lakhia,” she had captioned the image.

Happy birthday to my most amazing @siddhanthkapoor Proud to be your http://t.co/wDK1ImhPts you more than anything in this universe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AfSHLpCLu1 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 6, 2017

There, the photograph had featured both his looks. In the first one, Siddhanth was seen sitting on a throne-like chair, sporting a striped shirt and brown pants paired with dark sunglasses. In the older photograph, he looks more intense in a structured monochrome blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants paired with dark sunglasses and slick back hair. However, the photo which was shared today by Shraddha was too adorable to handle.

For the first time, Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen with one of her own family members. In all her previous films like Half Girlfriend, OK Jaanu and Rock On, Shraddha had donned the girl-next-door image. Howeber, in Haseena for the first time, Shraddha will be seen in a fierce role with grey shades.

