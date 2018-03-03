Happy birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities wish the Saaho actor

Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 31st birthday today. Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 31st birthday today.

Shraddha Kapoor, who has charmed her way into millions of hearts with her infectious smile, turns 31 on Saturday. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, wishes from the industry have poured in for her.

The makers of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Saaho has shared a beautiful message for their leading lady. UV Creations wished Shraddha on her birthday and wrote, “Team #Saaho wishes it’s leading lady, the elegant @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday.” She will be seen alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas in the multilingual film.

Abhishek Bachchan too posted on Twitter, “@ShraddhaKapoor happy birthday Shraddha. Have a wonderful day.” Amaal Malik, the man behind Baaghi’s chartbuster number “Sab Tera” sung by Shraddha, wished the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday to sabki favourite @ShraddhaKapoor 🤗❤Thank you for being such an amazing person and really proud of all that you’ve achieved, #Aarohi is still etched in everyone’s heart. Have a year filled with great health & amazing work. Let’s do another #SabTera soon.”

Armaan Malik tweeted, “Happiest Birthday to my Sab Tera duet partner @ShraddhaKapoor! Hope you get all that you ask for and dream for. Loads of love to you ♥️ have an amazing birthday!!”

Happy Birthday to sabki favourite @ShraddhaKapoor 🤗❤ Thank you for being such an amazing person and really proud of all that you’ve achieved, #Aarohi is still etched in everyone’s heart. Have a year filled with great health & amazing work. Let’s do another #SabTera soon 😇 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 3, 2018

@ShraddhaKapoor happy birthday Shraddha. Have a wonderful day. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 3, 2018

Happy Birthday, @ShraddhaKapoor ! I reckon I’ll be meeting you at an airport again, soon! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 3, 2018

Happiest Birthday to my Sab Tera duet partner @ShraddhaKapoor! Hope you get all that you ask for and dream for. Loads of love to you ♥️ have an amazing birthday!! — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 3, 2018

Happy birthday to my favourite @ShraddhaKapoor . Stay happy, healthy and humble as you are. Wishing you the best!! 🎉🎂 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 2, 2018

Happy Birthday dearest @ShraddhaKapoor!!! 🎂

Thank you for always being there with me in my dream journey!

I cherish your presence in my life!!! 💜

May you continue to make us proud!!! Shine the brightest!!! 💫Lots of love!!!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5d7wFKMRi0 — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) March 3, 2018

While music composer Vishal Dadlani wished the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @ShraddhaKapoor! I reckon I’ll be meeting you at an airport again, soon!”, Sunil Grover too shared a message for his favourite actress, “Happy birthday to my favourite @ShraddhaKapoor . Stay happy, healthy and humble as you are. Wishing you the best!! ”

Palak Muchhal also tweeted, “Happy Birthday dearest @ShraddhaKapoor!!! 🎂 Thank you for always being there with me in my dream journey! I cherish your presence in my life!!! 💜 May you continue to make us proud!!! Shine the brightest!!! 💫Lots of love!!!! 🤗”

