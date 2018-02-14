Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Say hello to Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Nauti’ avatar

Shraddha Kapoor will be see opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shraddha Kapoor will be see opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

On the morning of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu released the first look of its female lead Shraddha Kapoor. Looking her ever bubbly self, Shraddha seems to have gone de-glam for the movie which highlights a common man’s problems with high electricity bills despite long hours of power cuts. The Shree Narayan Singh directorial also stars Yami Gautam and Shahid Kapoor. A few days back, Shahid too shared his first look from the social drama where he got back to his initial days in the film industry when he had the tag of a ‘chocolaty hero’.

Shraddha visibly has undergone a transformation as her last silver screen outing Haseena Parkar had her playing a 45-year-old godmother. In her career spanning over seven years, Shraddha has done many urban roles in films like Aashiqui 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend and OK Jaanu. This is probably the first time after playing Arshia in Haider that the actor will be playing a small-town girl Lalita Nautiyal a.k.a Nauti in the film that is set in Uttrakhand.

Here’s a picture of our Lalita Nautiyal a.k.a Nauti that will make your morning good 😃 @ShraddhaKapoor #BattiGulMeterChalu @TSeries pic.twitter.com/MMuh6ywHI9 — KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) February 14, 2018

Sharing her look from the film, Shraddha tweeted, “Time to be ‘Lalita Nautiyal’ a.k.a Nauti #BattiGulMeterChalu.” This is the second time that Shahid and Shraddha will be sharing screen space after Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider which was released in 2014. As she began the shoot of the film on Monday, Shraddha had tweeted, “Day 1 on ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ excited to start this new journey! See you on set Shahid Kapoor! Wish me luck guys!” Also, photos of Shahid and Shraddha from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri, a city in Uttrakhand did the rounds on social media.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu narrates the story of a man’s fight against power distribution companies. Bankrolled by Arjun N. Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment, the film releases on August 31, 2018.

