Shraddha Kapoor as Haseena Parkar, Siddhanth as Dawood Ibrahim gives us the chills. See pic

Shraddha Kapoor’s look from her much-awaited film, Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, leaves the audience in a state of shock because the actor, who has always been seen in a girl-next-door avatar, has completely changed herself to get into the skin of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. In the first look, whether it is the attitude or her expression, there is nothing we have seen before. Will this film get the kind of recognition Shraddha needs to be able to stand at par with her contemporaries who have already experimented with genres and looks in their films? Well, let’s wait and watch.

The photo from Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai has been released right after Half Girlfriend’s motion poster, which shows Shraddha in same monotonous look getting drenched in a rain. So, Haseena definitely gives us a chance to look at the actor with a fresh perspective. Some time back, Shraddha had tweeted that for her, the most challenging part was to juggle between the two characters.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s post:

While Shraddha takes the front in the still, we cannot give a miss to the actor’s brother SiddhanthKapoor, who nails it as Dawood Ibrahim. Siddhanth has always been seen in supportive roles. His last film was Ugly, starring Ronit Roy, which was critically acclaimed. But with this film, he might just make it big in the industry. Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is scheduled to release on July 14.

