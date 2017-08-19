Shraddha Das took inspiration from Sambhavna’s Bigg Boss stint for Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Shraddha Das, suggested to took inspirations from Bigg Boss 2’s contestant Sambhavna Seth Shraddha Das, suggested to took inspirations from Bigg Boss 2’s contestant Sambhavna Seth

Actor Shraddha Das says that to play a struggling Bhojpuri actor in the forthcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, she had to watch Bigg Boss when dancer-actress Sambhavna Seth had participated. It was the film’s director Kushan Nandy’s idea to make Shraddha watch how Sambhavna behaved in real life. Bigg Boss 2, which saw Sambhavna hurling abuses at her fellow contestant Raja Chaudhary, among other things, turned out to be the only source.

“The director had told me to do so because she (Sambhavna) has worked in Bhojpuri films. I didn’t want to see how she is in films. I wanted to see how she is in real life. Bigg Boss was the only source,” Shraddha said in response to a question asked by IANS here on Friday. “I tried seeing the fights with Raja to get a little bit of how she behaves in real life for this character,” she added.

But Shraddha clarified that she didn’t completely get inspired by her.”I won’t say I used it or didn’t. When you see all these things, automatically the body language of the person starts getting into you as well to some extent so, I saw her and dancer Sapna Chaudhary and a lot of other Bhojpuri actresses,” she said. “I didn’t see their work in films. I saw how they speak in their interviews in general before I came on the set,” she added.

The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actor also had to struggle to carve a niche for herself. Any similarity between her own life and her character’s? “I’ve done about 25 films in the south. Definitely I have struggled. I don’t belong to a film family, but this girl in the movie has struggled and has not even achieved anything,” she said. “Because of that, she starts a side business which is a little dirty,” she added.

The movie, which locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification due to its bold content, is set to release on August 25.

