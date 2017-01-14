Shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic featuring Ranbir Kapoor begins, tweets Rajkummar Hirani

Rajkummar Hirani tweets about the first shot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Rajkummar Hirani tweets about the first shot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani says the first shot for actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic has been taken and there is excitement among the film’s team.

“First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew,” Hirani, who has previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, tweeted on Saturday.

First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew. — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 14, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will essay the role of Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic. Sanjay Dutt recently caused a mini flutter when he remarked he was avoiding Ranbir Kapoor who is now prepping up to play him in a biopic. Director Raju Hirani went on to later clarify that contrary to speculations, Sanjay was joking about avoiding Ranbir.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ranbir while talking about Dutt had said, “I have grown up around him. So, we are that friendly. On my birthday, he gifted me a Harley Davidson. We are that close.” The biopic is reportedly said to feature Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor as well.

After a flop debut together in Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will hopefully come together onscreen almost after a decade. The alleged ex-lovers are known to steer clear of each other in the past. But Sonam was recently spotted at Ranbir Kapoor’s sucess bash for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After which, talks of her starring in the Sanjay Dutt biopic started.

Vicky Kaushal, the Masaan actor, when asked about his role in the movie said, “It’s too early to talk about it, so I won’t be able to say much. But I am very excited. It’s your dream to work with certain people and learn from them. Finally, I am getting an opportunity, I am very happy.”

With talks of Sanjay Gupta, Sanjay Dutt’s close freind saying that the biopic is not exactly the need of the hour, the movie is making a lot of buzz, now that its shoot has started.

