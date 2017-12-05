Shooting for Junglee begins, to release on October 19

The shooting for actor Vidyut Jammwal’s next film titled Junglee commenced on Tuesday. The shooting for actor Vidyut Jammwal’s next film titled Junglee commenced on Tuesday.

The shooting for actor Vidyut Jammwal’s next film titled Junglee commenced on Tuesday. A photograph of the film’s clapboard was shared on the Twitter account of production company Junglee Pictures.

“Our next, Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal and directed by Chuck Russell goes on floors today! It’s set to release on Dussehra, October 19, 2018. Junglee,” the photograph was captioned.

Vidyut Jamwal too shared a picture form the shoot of Junglee and wrote, “It’s time to truly #BeJunglee… Kickstarting our shoot and making history!”

Junglee is about a unique relationship between man and elephants and has been locked for release on Dussehra on October 19 next year. Backed by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Chuck Russell, who has helmed Hollywood films such as The Mask, Eraser and The Scorpion King.

Junglee is set to be an action-adventure thriller.

Vidyut Jamwal is best known for his action and stunts. He will be seen performing some breathtaking action sequences in the film. Vidyut was who last seen in Baadshaho essays the role of a veterinarian who, on his homecoming to his elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.

The film was earlier to be directed by Rohan Sippy, who is known for films like Dum Maaro Dum, Bluffmaster! and Chandni Chowk to China. But later on the film slipped into the hands of this popular Hollywood director Chuck Russell.

