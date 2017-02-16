Shoojit Sircar’s debut short film Release The Pressure makes a strong statement. Watch video

Shoojit Sircar’s film Release The Pressure shows the condition stressful children go through when parents pressurise them to get good marks. Shoojit Sircar’s film Release The Pressure shows the condition stressful children go through when parents pressurise them to get good marks.

It is that time of the year when school children hailing from class 10 and 12 glance at nothing but books and notes as they prepare for exams. What adds to their already difficult lives is the perpetual tension created by their parents when they begin all kinds of comparisons with their friends and cousins. It seems Shoojit Sircar has come to the rescue of such miserable folks.

In the film, sorrowful and stressed kids tell their parents through a letter not to demotivate them in their otherwise stressful phase of their life. With tears in their eyes, they only request their parents to be by their side as they try their best to compete with the stress and syllabus.

In his last production Pink, Shoojit Sircar addressed the issue of women safety. Now, in his first short film, the filmmaker has dealt with the pressure children go through during exam season. The short film, #ReleaseThePressure, aims at creating awareness among parents about their child’s performance anxiety. The short film articulates challenges that young adults face in India when it comes to studies.

“Mounting pressure on the kids to perform, has become a stark reality of every urban child’s growing up years. And I firmly believe our primary responsibility as a conscientious parent, as citizens and as makers of this film, is to not only raise this issue but also to raise it in a manner keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter for the kids that face it,” Shoojit told PTI.

The filmmaker hopes the film will trigger a discussion between kids and parents. “And hence, I shot this film in a manner where I only facilitated the process for the child to open up his feelings – an innocent, emotional, pure outburst of a child’s emotion. It is my sincere hope that this film triggers a healthy conversation between parent and child, and facilitates a greater awareness and better understanding towards each other,” he added.

The short film, produced under Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri’s banner Rising Sun Films, released on digital platforms today. Shoojit Sircar is known for his light-hearted comedies like Piku starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan and Vicky Donor, where Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their debut.

Various directors have adapted the digital medium to make short films. Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, who made the spectacular short film Ahalya recently, said in an interview that he will make his future Bengali films in short digital format only and will take thespian Soumitra Chatterjee again for his next venture.

