I don’t cast people to see their stardom: Shoojit Sircar on signing Varun Dhawan for October

The makers of October released a teaser of the Varun Dhawan. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, October director Shoojit Sircar said that it wasn’t Varun Dhawan’s commercial viability but the fact he fit the character that made him the apt choice for October.

“It surprises a lot of people. But I met him in my office once. He came to meet me, and we just met for 15 minutes. At that time, I was in the middle of the process of writing the film with Juhi (Chaturvedi, co-writer on all his films), and we were really hunting for an actor to play the protagonist. Varun showed interest in working with me, and I looked at him intently, because I had just found my character.

“I don’t cast just to see the stardom of anybody. I cast characters in my films and people who really fit in. Till now, if you see every casting has been apt. So, this is also going to be possibly one of them,” the director said.

When asked to give a sneak peek into what can be expected from October which releases this April, the filmmaker, without divulging any detail, hinted that like his previous films, this one also falls in a less explored territory, which he describes as the “off-beat” zone.

“I have always experimented with and tested myself. I have been quite lucky that my films have worked. I never thought my films would ever work because they were so offbeat in terms of the genre. So far, I have been really thankful to my audiences, who have given so much love to my films. October is another kind of a genre, and I hope people are able to appreciate the experience,” he said.

