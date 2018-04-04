Director Shoojit Sircar turns actor on the sets of October

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film October stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu.

Shoojit Sircar is known for his prolific directorial skills and the audience has seen the same on numerous occasions but on the sets of his upcoming film October, the filmmaker showcased another skill that the world isn’t aware of.

Shoojit Sircar has directed films like Piku, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe among others and October starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is his latest directorial. On the sets of the film, Sircar would often help his actors by performing the scenes for them just before the take. In the video, Varun Dhawan says that he had completely surrendered to the director’s vision and we can see Sircar actually performing the scenes for Dhawan and Sandhu so they can picturise what the director is demanding.

Being the captain of the ship, Shoojit Sircar wasn’t just involved with one department. In fact, he was involved with every department, from camera to art, and his keen eye for detailing had a major role in the making of the film. Varun shares in this video that the whole film was crystal clear in Sircar’s head, he was even editing it mentally as he went along.

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar’s film Shoebite, that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, is still awaiting its release. Amitabh had tweeted about the same a few days ago when he asked the producers to release the film. When indianexpress.com spoke to Sircar about the same, he said, “It’s now Disney UTV and Fox. Earlier they were separate entities but they are under one umbrella.. they should absolutely do it (release the film). Mr Bachchan and I have been pleading.. I think Ronnie Screwwala should come forward and resolve it for us as he was the producer and the presenter of the film.” He even added, “Also I am also ready to sell my home and pay them to release the film.. purely for Mr Bachchan, my crew and technicians.”

October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu, releases on April 13.

