I fold my hands, don’t speculate, he’s fine now: Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan’s health

Days after Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar released a statement about his disease, saying she is ‘optimistic he will emerge victorious’, his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar today said that the actor is fine now and will soon make another public statement about his health.

Irrfan left his fans and the film industry hugely concerned when over a week back, he shared he was suffering from a rare disease. Since then speculation about his health hasn’t stopped despite him and his family requesting people to not indulge in it.

When asked if he reached out to Irrfan, Shoojit, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film October, said, “Irrfan has already issued a press statement and asked not to speculate (about his health). He is the only actor, who is actually called a Hollywood star in our country, who has worked with the top line of directors.”

“I’ve met him two-three times, he is going to issue a statement again. All your questions will be answered. He is a wonderful human being, I am very close to him. Please don’t worry. He is fine now, and he will issue a statement again. But please, I fold my hands, don’t speculate,” said the director, who worked with Irrfan in Piku (2015).

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa issued an official statement on Saturday on the actor’s health and said, “My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted forever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world.”

