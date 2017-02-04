Shoojit Sircar denies approaching Ranbir Kapoor for ‘Udham Singh’

The film is based on Udham Singh, who shot dead Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940. The film is based on Udham Singh, who shot dead Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has denied signing actor Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh. The film is based on Singh, who shot dead Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He was later hanged by the British Government. There were reports that Ranbir will play the martyr in the film. Asked about the same, Shoojit told reporters, “I don’t know about this news, where has this come from.”

Shoojit was speaking at the launch of “Mannerless Majnu” song from his upcoming production “Running Shaadi.com”. The filmmaker said when director Amit Roy approached him with the romantic-comedy he instantly related with it. “I’ve helped elope a lot of friends in my life. I can’t tell you how much fun it is. But one has to be prepared to hear lots of abuses too. You have to co-ordinate everything. What time to reach, where to meet….”

The filmmaker says though the movie is light and comic, the issue they are dealing with is serious. “When I was reading it (the script) I thought these are the problems we have faced. It may be a light film but it’s a serious issue of small towns. There have been instances where people who have gotten married have been separated…” “Running Shaadi.com”, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in the lead, is scheduled to release on February 17.