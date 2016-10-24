Scaring off people from watching a film not a right way to protest: Shoojit Sircar

Pink producer Shoojit Sircar says people cannot be stopped from watching films. Pink producer Shoojit Sircar says people cannot be stopped from watching films.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said on Sunday that every person has a right to protest, but taking the route of violence and scaring off people from watching a film with a green signal from the government is not the right way to go about it. Sircar said, “Let us make the kind of films we want to make. If someone has any objection with it, come on a platform like this (a film festival), discuss it, but don’t burn down halls. Don’t stop the audience — the film lovers, from going to the hall. If you have any problem, talk to us. We are ready to talk.”

WATCH VIDEO: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Says Army donation Is Voluntary

It wasn’t long ago when a few activists raised an objection over the content of his film. His 2013 hit film Madras Cafe, set against the Sri Lankan civil war, had come under the scanner after Tamil activists alleged that it portrayed the LTTE cadres as terrorists. “Madras Cafe didn’t release in Tamil Nadu. They had political issues regarding the film. There is a government which gives a censor certificate to release the film…for the people of India to watch the film. Somebody may have an individual issue with the film, but you should not stop film lovers, who want to watch the film. Don’t smash the halls. Talk to the filmmaker, debate it out, discuss it and see who is right and wrong,” Sircar said.

Also read |Karan Johar’s Rs 5 crore is 3 times what Army welfare fund got in 2 months

He also believes that if someone has an issue, he or she has the right to protest. “I am not saying that I can’t protest. But there is a way to protest. Use an open platform where we can have discussions. Talk it out. Violence is not going to solve anything for us,” said the filmmaker, who has entertained the audience with movies like Piku and Vicky Donor. Asked about the problem in the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Sircar said, “I don’t want to comment on that. I am not a political person who can comment on that.”

WATCH VIDEO | Karan Johar: Going Forward, I Will Not Engage With Talent From The Neighbouring Country



The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday allowed the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on October 28, but with a rider: all the producers who hired Pakistani artistes, must pay Rs 5 crore each to the Indian Army’s welfare fund as atonement. Distributors and cinema owners have also come forward in support of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App