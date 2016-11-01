Latest News

Shivaay box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film is rock steady, earns Rs 56.96 cr

Shivaay box office collection day 5: Despite mixed reviews, Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay is performing well at box office and earned over Rs 11 crore on Tuesday.

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2016 2:03 pm
Shivaay box office collection day 5, Shivaay box office collection, Shivaay collection, Ajay Devgn Shivaay, Shivaay performance on box office, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ADHM vs Shivaay, ADHM collection, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Shivaay box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn-starrer is going strong at the ticket windows.
Top News

After a good Diwali, things are getting even better for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay at the box office. On Monday, the film saw a serious spike in footfalls, translating into Rs 17.35 crore in box office collection and Tuesday was no different. Earlier, the film has been going steady at the BO despite mixed reviews.

WATCH VIDEO: Shivaay Audience Reaction: Ajay Devgn Impresses Viewers

 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exact numbers on Twitter. He tweeted saying, Fri 10.24 cr, Sat 10.06 cr, Sun 8.26 cr, Mon 17.35 cr, Tue 11.05 cr [part holiday]. Total: ₹ 56.96 cr. India biz. ROCK-STEADY! With Tuesday being a holiday in many parts of India due to Bhai Dooj, the film earned Rs 11.05 crore. The expected earning of the film from the extended first weekend is likely to be over Rs 60 crore.

WATCH VIDEO: Ajay Devgn On The Making Of Shivaay: Exclusive Interview

Until now Shivaay has done well on the single screens in comparison to the multiplexes, where Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been ruling. The movie made a quiet opening with a collection of Rs 10.24 crore but it has been picking up since then.

Ajay Devgn has returned as a director with this movie after eight long years. Before Shivaay, his directorial U Me Aur Hum tanked at the box-office. But the trade experts are hoping that this action-thriller will not face the same treatment.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Meanwhile, Ranbir-Anushka starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is not only doing a superb business in India but is also attracting a lot of attention of the international markets. Interestingly, ADHM too has almost similar numbers on its first Monday which is 17. 75 cr.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News