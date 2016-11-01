Shivaay box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film is rock steady, earns Rs 56.96 cr

Shivaay box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn-starrer is going strong at the ticket windows. Shivaay box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn-starrer is going strong at the ticket windows.

After a good Diwali, things are getting even better for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay at the box office. On Monday, the film saw a serious spike in footfalls, translating into Rs 17.35 crore in box office collection and Tuesday was no different. Earlier, the film has been going steady at the BO despite mixed reviews.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exact numbers on Twitter. He tweeted saying, # Shivaay Fri 10.24 cr, Sat 10.06 cr, Sun 8.26 cr, Mon 17.35 cr, Tue 11.05 cr [part holiday]. Total: ₹ 56.96 cr. India biz. ROCK-STEADY! With Tuesday being a holiday in many parts of India due to Bhai Dooj, the film earned Rs 11.05 crore. The expected earning of the film from the extended first weekend is likely to be over Rs 60 crore.

Until now Shivaay has done well on the single screens in comparison to the multiplexes, where Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been ruling. The movie made a quiet opening with a collection of Rs 10.24 crore but it has been picking up since then.

Ajay Devgn has returned as a director with this movie after eight long years. Before Shivaay, his directorial U Me Aur Hum tanked at the box-office. But the trade experts are hoping that this action-thriller will not face the same treatment.

Meanwhile, Ranbir-Anushka starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is not only doing a superb business in India but is also attracting a lot of attention of the international markets. Interestingly, ADHM too has almost similar numbers on its first Monday which is 17. 75 cr.

