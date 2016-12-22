Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty recall late father on his birth anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty share photographs of them with their father. Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty share photographs of them with their father.

Actress Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, who lost their father Surendra earlier this year, got nostalgic on his 75th birth anniversary and said that he will remain in their hearts forever.

Surendra died on October 11 at his Versova residence following a cardiac arrest.

Shilpa and Shamita took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs of them with their father. She shared a throwback image in which she can be seen as a child while playing in her fathers arms.

“Happy (75th) birthday daddy… You are part of us, in our hearts and will be forever… Smiling…We love you,” Shilpa wrote alongside the image.

Shamita, meanwhile, shared a recent photograph where she can be seen posing to the camera with her father.

“Happy birthday my darling daddy. Can’t thank god enough for blessing me with the most wonderful father who showered me with so much love…You have gone back to heaven, but I know you will be watching over me forever. Staying alive in my heart forever,” she wrote.

Apart from his daughters, Surendra is survived by his wife Sunanda.

He was seen on the small screen last year when he came on the set of dance reality TV show Jhalak Reloaded with Sunanda and Shilpa to cheer for Shamita, who was participating in the finals.