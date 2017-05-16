Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation suit against accuser in cheating case

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has filed a quashing petition in the Bombay High Court. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has filed a quashing petition in the Bombay High Court.

Almost a month after a vendor registered an FIR against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, accusing them of cheating, the celebrity couple has filed a defamation suit worth Rs 100 core alleging he maligned their reputation.

Textile owner Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia alleged that the couple duped him of Rs 24 lakh. He stated that the duo and three others – Durshit Indravan Shah, Uday Kothari and Vedant Bali, collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him. The accused are the directors of an online shopping TV show, Best Deal.

Raj had responded to the accusation stating that it was Bhalotia who had violated the law and owed them money. Now, Raj has filed a quashing petition in the Bombay High Court, saying that it is a clear quashing case by the legal book.

Also read | Raj Kundra on cheating case: Shilpa Shetty being targeted to create hype

“Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have slapped a defamation notice for Rs 100 crore on Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia. A quashing petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court as they have tight contracts signed and have been responsibly following the laws of the land,” Raj’s spokesperson said in a statement.

At the time the FIR was filed, a police official was quoted as saying, “Big Deals, a company in which Shetty and Kundra are directors, collected money from customers for sale of bed sheets on behalf of Malotia Textiles through TV ads, but did not (allegedly) pay Malotia Textiles the proceeds.”

Four months ago, the news broke that Kundra had stepped down as the CEO of Best Deal. Kundra sent his resignation to the company in December. The same month, Best Deals temporarily suspended its operations after its business dropped due to demonetization and a cash crunch in the market. Vendors across the country, however, alleged that the company has defaulted on payments since the beginning of last year. Best Deal TV was launched in March last year by Shetty and Kundra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd