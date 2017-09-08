Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra dinner outing takes an ugly turn, bouncers rain blows on photographers

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went for a dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went for a dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra would not have imagined that their dinner date would turn out to be a nightmare for the paparazzi. On Tuesday night, as Shilpa and Raj walked out of Mumbai restaurant Bastion, the photographers requested the couple for photos and they readily agreed. But as the photographers were clicking pictures, the bouncers blocked their way. Following this, they requested them to shift a bit but one of the bouncers started raining blows on a photographer and got into a scuffle with others as well. The fight turned ugly and left the photographer with bruises on his face and head.

An Indian Express photographer who was present at the scene said, “Shilpa and Raj were posing for the cameras. Everything was peaceful but as they sat in their cars to leave, a restaurant bouncer started punching one camera person without any specific reason. The bouncer punched the photographer so hard that his face started bleeding. Raj and Shilpa both know about the incident and even called later to offer help to the injured photographer.”

Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y’day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

A FIR has been lodged against the bouncers and the restaurant owners have issued a public apology. The management of the restaurant in the apology said, “We’re saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well-known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth. During last night’s incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors – as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident – we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident.”

Reacting to the incident, Shilpa commented on a video of the fight that has been doing the rounds on social media. She wrote, “Omg ,🙈appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed up.. Really unnecessary. . I even posed for them before I left and the next thing I knew, they got into fisticuffs violently when I left..Feel bad for the paps they stand for hrs sometimes for a shot..They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job😞.”

Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta also condemned the incident saying, “Omg this is ridiculous.. ppl responsible should know they not above the law.”

