Shilpa Shetty’s message for her soulmate Raj Kundra on his birthday is full of love. See photos

As Raj Kundra turns 41 today, he has a special message from wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The lovely diva has shared an adorable photo with Raj and has mentioned how she will do anything to have him as her soulmate for a hundred lifetimes. The Dhadhkan actor gave her husband the title of ‘bestest’ friend, best husband and best father. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009 and are blessed with son Viaan.

Wishing Raj a happy birthday, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday my “Muchchad Cookie ” 😘😍Happy I found u in this lifetime my soulmate @rajkundra9 ..Will track u down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds ,in a 100 forms.. will hunt and find u and choose you.. again and again.. 😬😍😘😘Stay happy and blessed my Rock of Gibraltar 😘😇#hubbylove #birthdayboy #youarethebestestfriend #bestesthubby #bestfather.”

Shilpa’s sister Shamita who shares a great camaraderie with brother-in-law Raj also thanked him for being a support to her and her family in tough situations of life. Also, her message for him suggested that more than being a brother-in-law, Raj is a brother to her. “Happy Birthday to the best Jiju in d world 😘❤️ thankyou for giving us strength in our toughest times n just being the positive soul u r.. feel blessed to have a brother like u 🤗❤️😘 #birthdayboy #caketime 😛 #partytime #fun #blessed #broinlaw #friends #hugs,” read Shamita’s post.

Raj, an entrepreneur by profession, has wishes flowing in from the B-town celebs. While Bipasha Basu addressed him as the coolest and the most fun person ever, Sophie Choudhary called him her favourite person.

Happy bday to one of my fave peeps..sweet, funny, always full of new ideas & my fellow uk-ite turned mumbaikar! Biggest hug @TheRajKundra 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/2l6EV3yB16 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) September 9, 2017

Here is what others wrote while wishing Raj Kundra:

Happy Birthday buddy @TheRajKundra may this year be even more enterprising for you. Have a great one. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

Happy Birthday @TheRajKundra … Best wishes always — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 9, 2017

Happy birthday to my mate and fellow defender. The wall of @PFH_AllStarFC the @TheRajKundra. ( He’s known as the wall coz he doesn’t move) 😂 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2017

To my friend with a big heart. A maverick entrepreneur who is always buzzing with innovative ideas. Happy birthday dearest @TheRajKundra🎂🥂 — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 8, 2017

Here’s wishing Raj Kundra a happy birthday!

