Shilpa Shetty’s message for her soulmate Raj Kundra on his birthday is full of love. See photos

Shilpa Shetty gave her husband Raj Kundra the title of 'bestest' friend, best husband and best father as she wrote a special message for him on his birthday. Joining her was her younger sister Shamita Shetty who thanked him for being a support to her and her family in tough situations of life.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2017 1:11 pm
shilpa shetty, raj kundra, raj kundra birthday, shilpa shetty message raj kundra, shilpa raj photos Shilpa Shetty writes a sweet message for Raj Kundra on his birthday.
As Raj Kundra turns 41 today, he has a special message from wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The lovely diva has shared an adorable photo with Raj and has mentioned how she will do anything to have him as her soulmate for a hundred lifetimes. The Dhadhkan actor gave her husband the title of ‘bestest’ friend, best husband and best father. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in November 2009 and are blessed with son Viaan.

Wishing Raj a happy birthday, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday my “Muchchad Cookie ” 😘😍Happy I found u in this lifetime my soulmate @rajkundra9 ..Will track u down in a 100 lifetimes, in a 100 worlds ,in a 100 forms.. will hunt and find u and choose you.. again and again.. 😬😍😘😘Stay happy and blessed my Rock of Gibraltar 😘😇#hubbylove #birthdayboy #youarethebestestfriend #bestesthubby #bestfather.”

Shilpa’s sister Shamita who shares a great camaraderie with brother-in-law Raj also thanked him for being a support to her and her family in tough situations of life. Also, her message for him suggested that more than being a brother-in-law, Raj is a brother to her. “Happy Birthday to the best Jiju in d world 😘❤️ thankyou for giving us strength in our toughest times n just being the positive soul u r.. feel blessed to have a brother like u 🤗❤️😘 #birthdayboy #caketime 😛 #partytime #fun #blessed #broinlaw #friends #hugs,” read Shamita’s post.

Raj, an entrepreneur by profession, has wishes flowing in from the B-town celebs. While Bipasha Basu addressed him as the coolest and the most fun person ever, Sophie Choudhary called him her favourite person.

Here is what others wrote while wishing Raj Kundra:

Here’s wishing Raj Kundra a happy birthday!

