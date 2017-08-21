Photos: Shilpa Shetty’s ‘mera Bharat mahaan’ moment in Toronto at the India Day Parade

Shilpa Shetty shared the images of this year’s India Day Parade held in Toronto. Shilpa Shetty shared the images of this year’s India Day Parade held in Toronto.

Shilpa Shetty became a part of the ‘proud Indian’ moment when she hosted India’s flag in Toronto at the 70th Independence Day celebrations there. She shared the photos of the India Day Parade where she was seen all smiles. She also took a selfie with her fans present at the event. Not only this, Shilpa, who was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, also showed some moves on the ‘dhol’ beats.

Shilpa shared the images of this year’s India Day Parade held in Toronto on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Mera Bhaarat Mahaan 🙏Wear my nationality with pride😬in Toronto at the 70th Independence Day celebrations #proudindian #grandmarshall.” Before the celebrations, she also shared her look of the day and posted a few more pictures. “ll set to be Grand Marshall at the 70th Independence Day anniversary in Toronto. Attire @arpitamehtaofficial Ring @anmoljewellers #indoglam #proudindian,” wrote the actor.

Shilpa had earlier tweeted, “Landed in Toronto! Join me at the India Day Parade on Aug 20! @Panoramaindia @anusrivastava @dineshbhatia #IndiaAt70 #IndiaTOR17 #proundindian #indiadayparade.”

Though Shilpa Shetty has been away from films for a while now, she is super active with her brand endorsements, yoga sessions and several social cause. We also love seeing her posts with son Viaan Raj Kundra and her loving husband Raj.

See Shilpa Shetty’s proud Indian’ moment in Toronto at the 70th Independence Day celebrations here:

See more posts of Shilpa Shetty:

Recently Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan experienced such a moment of pride in Melbourne. The two hoisted the Indian flag as part of the celebration of 70th year of India’s Independence.

The mother-daughter not only hosted the tricolor but also sang the National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana” which was a part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2017 event.

