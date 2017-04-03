Looking beautiful is important in the industry: Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty has been known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle. Actor Shilpa Shetty has been known for her fitness and healthy lifestyle.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the yummy mummies of B-town and also one of the most successful actor-turned-entrepreneur. Only recently, when she was asked about her film career, she had reportedly said that she doesn’t have the time to work in movies as she has her own ventures to look after. However, Shilpa made sure to take some time out of her busy schedule to inaugurate​ her make-up artist and long time friend, Ajay Shelar’s new makeup studio and institute​ in Mumbai.

On the occasion, when we asked her how she manages to put up with the pressure of looking beautiful both onscreen and off it, the leggy beauty said, “I move ahead with the time. I think we all have the same amount of work pressure. You guys have to wait for artistes for hours together and make sure you get good stories, it is the same with us too, we have that kind of pressure to look good. We are always expected to look interesting and don a different look every time. Looking good is important in the industry, as fans always want to see how we look. So I believe more that pressure, it is the expectations. In this process our makeup artists become our second family, and I am very greedy when it comes to my makeup and beauty. I need the best, and Ajay has been there for me in my thick and thin.”

Check out some pictures from the event.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who was recently holidaying in the United States came down to Mumbai, and quickly got back to work. Shilpa has always inspired healthy living and the importance of physical exercise, she recently also launched her YouTube channel which talks about healthy cooking.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd