Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s new found hobby is archery and you cannot miss her in action. Watch videos

Take a look at the amazing new hobbies of Shilpa Shetty. Take a look at the amazing new hobbies of Shilpa Shetty.

Bollywood’s sultry siren, Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has always charmed us with her swift moves and hour glass figure, has now picked a new hobby during her London holiday. With the hashtag London diaries, the actor shared with her fans all the amazing things she has engaged herself in.

In a video Shilpa shared we see her taking archery lessons. We cannot say if she has nailed it but with a little more training she could any day give competition to Wonder Woman Gal Gadot or Anushka Shetty in Baahubali: The Conclusion. ”An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backwards. When you get pulled backwards in life with difficulties just remember life is going to launch you into better opportunities and greater achievements, just stay focussed and aim,” she wrote on Instagram.

While Salman Khan has been riding his e-bikes on the streets of Mumbai, taking a break from the promotions of Tubelight, Shilpa Shetty engaged herself in some real exercise, by cycling in the green belt of the country. In another video she is seen enjoying the outdoor activity.

“Only cycled on this trip, was so exhilarating. Did it after 24 yrs I think!! But they say once u learn to swim and cycle you never forget. Now I know why @beingsalmankhan loves it so much..#stayfit #centreparcs #londondiaries #cycling #freshair,” she wrote.

It might look impossible to walk in the woods, but Shilpa Shetty is giving us both fitness and travel goals by doing all the activities in the forests. The scenery would surely make you want to leave your mundane life and set out on an adventure.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd