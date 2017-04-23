‘Silly mumma’ Shilpa Shetty Kundra is shocked after son reveals Deepika Padukone is ‘dad’s favorite actor’. Watch adorable video

Shilpa Shetty’s son compares her to Deepika Padukone. Shilpa Shetty’s son compares her to Deepika Padukone.

Comparisons and competition between actors is quite natural but Shilpa Shetty Kundra had no idea that she would have to deal with some in her own family. The actor was at the airport, heading for a vacation with her family when her 5-year-old son Viaan Kundra walked up to Deepika Padukone’s poster to make a revelation about his father Raj Kundra. The kid said, “This is Deepika Padukone, my father’s favorite actor” and Shilpa’s expression to this was just epic.

In the video, Viaan surely proved that he is one smart kid, who knows how to cover up for such oops moments. When Shilpa enquires her son about it, he cutely says, “She is my silly mumma!” which leaves the actor in splits. Well, seems like Viaan is surely learning the right tricks of being a ladies man already. The video was posted by Raj Kundra, who captioned it as, ” My son let the cat out the bag @deepikapadukone 😊😊 sorry @theshilpashetty I don’t know who told Viaan 😜 but it’s my love for ALL Mangaloreans.”

Watch video:

Shilpa has always inspired healthy living and the importance of physical exercise. She recently launched her YouTube channel which talks about healthy cooking. On the work front, Shilpa was seen judging a kids dance reality show.

Also read | Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty being remade? Here’s Shilpa’s answer

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in film Dhishkyaoon, was recently asked if she would like to see a remake of her movies and songs. She said something about Dhadkan that surprised her fans. “I haven’t yet thought about it, it’s all upon the producer and director. I guess ‘Dhadkan’ is being remade,” Shilpa told IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd