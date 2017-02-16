Pressure to lose weight post pregnancy is daunting: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty called actor Tiger Shroff to launch of her online fitness channel in Mumbai. Shilpa Shetty called actor Tiger Shroff to launch of her online fitness channel in Mumbai.

The attention, often unkind, a female actor receives for the natural weight gain post her pregnancy can get a little too much. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently said she felt bad for being called overweight after her delivery. Calling the scrutiny “daunting,” actor Shilpa Shetty, considered one of the fittest stars in Bollywood, admits that she could not go out of her house first few months after giving birth to son Viaan, in 2012.

At the launch of her online fitness channel, Shilpa recounted an incident where she found a few women making fun of her weight gain after her delivery.

“I think it is a free world, people say what they have to say. You should understand what fitness means to you, it shouldn’t matter what others say. I can understand that emotion (referring to attention around Kareena’s weight gain), especially as an actor and someone, who has been synonymous with fitness… that pressure I had when I had my baby. I didn’t get out of my house for first five months. First of all, nothing fit me. Then after five months, my husband took me out for brunch and I heard a few ladies laugh. They said, ‘She still hasn’t lost her weight.’ So, it is very daunting,” Shilpa said.

The actor shared with the media that she soon realised people would judge her because she is a celebrity and hence she worked hard to get back in shape.

“That day I realised that people judge you. And that’s okay because when you are an actor, people will judge you. I told Vinod (her trainer) that I have to lose 32 kilos,” the actor said.

Shilpa got actor Tiger Shroff to unveil the website, which features her teaching healthy recipes and yoga postures for subscribers. Also present at the event was Shilpa’s family, including husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, her mother and son Viaan.

