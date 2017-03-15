Shilpa Shetty gets all reality TV judges in one frame and we cannot take our eyes off the epic picture

Shilpa SHetty shared a picture with Karan Johar, Badshah, Shekhar Ravjiani, Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. Shilpa SHetty shared a picture with Karan Johar, Badshah, Shekhar Ravjiani, Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam.

Television shows are vying for the top slot on the TRPs chart all the time. They fight it out in terms of their plots, twists and turns if it is a fiction show, or even star faces as their judges or famous participants in reality shows. But, at the end of the day, it all comes down to a healthy competition to give the viewers the best content on TV. This is exactly what was proven by a group of Bollywood’s A-listers who are currently seen judging several reality shows on TV. In an epic group picture shared by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, we see almost all the judges of TV’s top competitions in one frame. We are talking about the mentors of shows including Dil Hai Hindustani, Super Dancer and Indian Idol.

A day after celebrating a colourful Holi, Shilpa took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with the caption, “Don’t “Judge” us!!All the Reality show Judges under one roof for #Farahkidawat .Thankuu @farahkhankunder Biryani was yum 😝😘#phirbhidilhaihindustani #superdancer #indianidol.”

In the picture, we see Shilpa, who is the judge on Super Dancer, all smiles with Dil Hai Hindustani judges Karan Johar, Badshah and Shekhar Ravjiani. Also seen are Indian Idol 7 trio Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. Now, that’s one click worth framing.

Shilpa had already shown us what a fun-filled Holi she had when her husband Raj Kundra had shared a video on his Instagram, where we see Shilpa doing naagin dance full throttle. Raj wrote, “The 2 sips of bhaaang effect!!! Hahaha @rohiniyer @officialshilpashetty #HoliWeekend #happyholi.”

Check out some more pictures from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Holi celebrations.

While Shilpa’s on-off camera appearances remain head-turners, her yoga videos continue to motivate her fans to lead a healthy life. Here is one Bollywood star who looks content in her life.

