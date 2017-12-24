Shilpa Shetty apologises for her ‘derogatory’ remark after Valmiki community’s protest

Shilpa Shetty tweeted an apology for the same and wrote, “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted.” Shilpa Shetty tweeted an apology for the same and wrote, “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted.”

On Friday, an FIR was lodged against Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan at Kotwali police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district after members of the Valmiki community staged protests against Salman’s new film Tiger Zinda Hai, alleging that the actor hurt sentiments of the community. Members of the community also alleged that Shilpa had, in an video released earlier, made “derogatory” statements that hurt the community’s sentiments. The alleged incident happened when Salman was present at the TV show Super Dancer 2 to promote his film. Shilpa Shetty is a judge on the same show.

Shilpa Shetty tweeted an apology for the same and wrote, “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted.It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings…” Shilpa further added, “I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.🙏🙏.”

Earlier, Churu district’s SP Barhat Rahul Manhardan told The Indian Express, “An FIR has been lodged against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC.”

See Shilpa Shetty’s apology tweet here:

Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted.It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings… — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 23, 2017

I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.🙏🙏 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 23, 2017

See Shilpa Shetty’s photo Salman Khan was present at the TV show Super Dancer 2 to promote his film Tiger Zinda Hai:

On Friday, when the film Tiger Zinda Hai released, members of Valmiki community staged demonstrations outside cinema halls in Jaipur and also tore posters of Tiger Zinda Hai. They also lodged a complaint at Nahargarh police station against the actors.

The community members cited a video in which the actor allegedly used a word deemed derogatory by the community. Jitendra Hathwal, spokesperson of the Valmiki community shared earlier, “Salman hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community….. We are holding state-wide protests in Rajasthan… We demand that Khan issue an apology to the community.” He also claimed that protests are also being held in places such as Uttar Pradesh too. The police had took at least 10 people into preventive custody also.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd