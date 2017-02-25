Shiamak Davar to meet Queen Elizabeth II at UK-India Year of Culture in Buckingham Palace

Choreographer Shiamak Davar will meet Quuen Elizabeth II as part of a special event on February 27 Choreographer Shiamak Davar will meet Quuen Elizabeth II as part of a special event on February 27

One of the most successful Indian choreographers, Shaimak Davar, has been invited to the Buckingham Palace for the 2017 UK-India Year of Culture, which is slated to be launched on February 27.

“We are thrilled that Shiamak will get to meet Queen Elizabeth II. It is a wonderful opportunity. But he won’t be performing at the ceremony,” said a source from Shiamak’s team. The event is being organised by the British Council, together with the Indian High Commission in London, UK cultural institutions and their Indian counterparts.

The 2017 UK-India Year of Culture, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in November 2015, is aimed at celebrating the deep cultural ties and the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence through a year-long programme of events and exhibitions in India and the UK.

Besides Shaimak, the attendees will include Indian guests like actor Kunal Nayyar, Neha Kapur, Ayesha Dharker, Kapil Dev, Rio Ferdinand, Anoushka Shankar, Joe Wright, Wendell Rodricks, Astad Deboo and Manish Mishra.

The Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Buckingham Palace will take place against the backdrop of AR Rahman’s Oscar-winning “Jai Ho” later this month to mark the official launch of the event. The Band of the Grenadier Guards will play a selection of Indian-themed music, including tracks from the 2009 box-office hit Slumdog Millionaire on February 27.

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. Finance minister Arun Jaitley will be representing the Indian government at the reception along with a delegation of Indian parliamentarians, actors and sportspersons.

