Shenaz Treasury: We live in a classist society

Actress Shenaz Treasury says nepotism exists in all professions in India and not just Bollywood, as the country has a”classist” society. Shenaz will next be seen in the film Kaalakaandi alongside Saif Ali Khan, who along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan was criticised for his “Nepotism rocks” act at the IIFA Awards earlier this month.

The infamous debate started in Bollywood when actress Kangana Ranaut branded Karan as a “flagbearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan earlier this year.

“I am so impressed with Kangana sitting on that couch laying it into Karan Johar about being the flag bearer of nepotism with that big smile. I think she spoke not just for the film industry, but for all of India,” Shenaz said in a statement.

“Nepotism exists. Not just in Bollywood but in every profession in India. We live in a very classist society and it’s sad and depressing. People like Kangana have to work a million times harder than someone from a filmy family,” she added.

Talking about her struggle in showbiz, Shenaz said: “When I was a teenager, I wanted to be a screenplay writer or a photographer. First question people asked me, ‘Who do you know? Any contacts?’. My family told me it was a stupid idea. I should be a teacher like my mom. Or try and get a job in a shipping company like my dad.

“But I had no interest in that. We know so many people who have gone into the family business even when they had no interest in it because that was the easiest choice. I feel this is a huge debate in India because it applies to every field and not just Bollywood,” she added.

