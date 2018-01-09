Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to music legends

Shekhar Suman released his first album Kuch Khwaab Aise in 2008. Shekhar Suman released his first album Kuch Khwaab Aise in 2008.

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Shekhar Suman will be performing live in the national capital for the first time on January 20, 2018. The concert will see Suman crooning songs from the collections of music bigwigs such as Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi, and Manna Dey.

The event, which will take place at the Pearey Lal Bhawan, is going to mark the beginning of the second leg of the concert, titled ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’. The first leg of the tour saw a concert in Mumbai followed by one in Pune.

The jamming session by Shekhar will also see female playback singer, Sanjeevni Bhelande, accompanied by six-piece orchestra band.

Reportedly, Shekhar has put in close to two months for the preparations for regaling audiences in the assortment of romantic numbers from the bygone era of the 60s and 70s.

Suman says, “I have been an ardent Mukesh aficionado and this is a small token of my appreciation towards his timeless music on his 41st death anniversary. There is no better way to launch my concert series than on such a pertinent day. This concert is part of my Dil Se series that I’ll be executing with my food friend Randhir Roy.”

Shekhar Suman released his first album ‘Kuch Khwaab Aise’ in 2008. His next is slated to release in March 2018, which is also supposedly an inspiration behind the concert idea.

