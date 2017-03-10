Shekhar Suman to Kangana Ranaut: ‘Keep your mouth shut, don’t like women who cry claiming they’re victimised’

Shekhar Suman has hit at Kangana Ranaut again. Shekhar Suman has hit at Kangana Ranaut again.

A day after Kangana Ranaut delivered a sharp response to Karan Johar’s allegations of her using the ‘woman card’ and ‘victim card’, veteran actor Shekhar Suman has jumped into the fray. Shekhar is the father of Kangana’s former boyfriend Adhyayen Suman and never leaves a chance to take pot-shots at the Queen actor.

When asked to react to Kangana saying she plays the ‘badass card’ and not the victim card, Shekhar, as per a report by Bollywood Life, replied, “She should just keep her mouth shut, and let her work speak for herself. If you are a failure then you should have a dignity to come forward and and say I have failed miserably. You don’t always have to shout on the rooftop and say what you have done. The best thing is to just be and keep your mouth shut.”

Watch | I Am Done With Kangana Ranaut Playing The Victim Card: Karan Johar

Shekhar, who was recently attacked on Twitter for trolling the ‘failure’ of an unmentioned ‘cocained actress’, didn’t leave it at that, “I don’t like these weeping women and women who cry to everyone claiming that they were victimised, traumatised, agonised and all that. Otherwise when you are talking about equality, everybody is in the same line. But some women save their cards conveniently. You become a woman and a man according to your convenience. You say that you are the hero of the film and not the heroine. It is quite irritating to see these blubbering women who get all the support in the world from the internet. This is manufactured and fake feminism and beyond a point it is irritating. These women talk about their achievements and struggles, what the hell everyone is an achiever here.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut destroys Karan Johar: ‘He is trying to shame a woman for being a woman’

Check a few recent tweets of Shekhar Suman:

Bad ass bad mouth bad films bad acting bad behaviour bad english ..what next? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 9, 2017

@Golu29 how the hell do you guys figure out its her ..morons.. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 9, 2017

Film industry ke logon ke beech ki ladai mein ye gali ke kuttey kahan se aa jaatey hain taang adane? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 9, 2017

Shekhar and son Adhyayen had claimed that Kangana used black magic to destroy the latter’s career.

In the latest diatribe on Twitter, Shekhar had written, “One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom.She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice.” He had later said he didn’t mean Kangana.

Now, what will Kangana has to say to this?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd