Shekhar Suman to Kangana Ranaut: ‘Keep your mouth shut, don’t like women who cry claiming they’re victimised’

Shekhar Suman commented on Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar ‘victim card’ controversy by claiming he can’t abide women who cry to everyone claiming that they were victimised, traumatised, agonised and all that’.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 10, 2017 8:40 am
Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut news, Kangana Ranaut latest news Shekhar Suman has hit at Kangana Ranaut again.

A day after Kangana Ranaut delivered a sharp response to Karan Johar’s allegations of her using the ‘woman card’ and ‘victim card’, veteran actor Shekhar Suman has jumped into the fray. Shekhar is the father of Kangana’s former boyfriend Adhyayen Suman and never leaves a chance to take pot-shots at the Queen actor.

When asked to react to Kangana saying she plays the ‘badass card’ and not the victim card, Shekhar, as per a report by  Bollywood Life, replied, “She should just keep her mouth shut, and let her work speak for herself. If you are a failure then you should have a dignity to come forward and and say I have failed miserably. You don’t always have to shout on the rooftop and say what you have done. The best thing is to just be and keep your mouth shut.”

Shekhar, who was recently attacked on Twitter for trolling the ‘failure’ of an unmentioned ‘cocained actress’, didn’t leave it at that, “I don’t like these weeping women and women who cry to everyone claiming that they were victimised, traumatised, agonised and all that. Otherwise when you are talking about equality, everybody is in the same line. But some women save their cards conveniently. You become a woman and a man according to your convenience. You say that you are the hero of the film and not the heroine. It is quite irritating to see these blubbering women who get all the support in the world from the internet. This is manufactured and fake feminism and beyond a point it is irritating. These women talk about their achievements and struggles, what the hell everyone is an achiever here.”

Also read | Kangana Ranaut destroys Karan Johar: ‘He is trying to shame a woman for being a woman’

Check a few recent tweets of Shekhar Suman:

Shekhar and son Adhyayen had claimed that Kangana used black magic to destroy the latter’s career.

Adhyayan Suman, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Adhyayan Suman, Kangana Adhyayan, Adhyayan Suman news, entertainment news

In the latest diatribe on Twitter, Shekhar had written, “One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom.She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice.” He had later said he didn’t mean Kangana.

Now, what will Kangana has to say to this?

