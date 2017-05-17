Shekhar Kapur is ‘one of finest directors of our country’: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is all praise for Shekhar Kapur. Anupam Kher is all praise for Shekhar Kapur.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and says that he is one of the finest directors India has.

The 62-year-old actor also said that he is looking forward to the authorised biopic on the martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.

“One of finest directors of our country Shekhar Kapur directs a biography I have been looking forward to. Jai Ho” Anupam tweeted.

Anupam Kher will be seen in Judwa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The action comedy movie is being directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan starer movie. Anupam Kher had been a part of that entourage as well.

Kapur, who helmed the Oscar-winning film Elizabeth, is set to direct Little Dragon, an authorised biopic of Bruce Lee.

Little Dragon will be a contemporary dramatisation of the 1950s Hong Kong social and political forces that shaped Bruce Lee into the most famous martial arts star and a significant modern day philosopher, reported variety.com.

Production on the Bruce Lee project is by Bruce Lee Entertainment, a company operated by the late star’s daughter Shannon Lee along with Los Angeles-based Convergence Entertainment.

Shekhar Kapur will be seen in the highly anticipated movie Vishwaroopam II directed by Kamal Hassan. He will be seen playing the role of Colonel Jagannath. The movie has been on a rollercoaster ride since 2013 and even know the cast is not sure when the movie is slated to be released.

