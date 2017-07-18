Shatrughan Sinha on nepotism: It doesn’t matter who comes from where

Shatrughan Sinha speaks up on nepotism debate. Shatrughan Sinha speaks up on nepotism debate.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday shared his views on nepotism that exists in the Hindi film industry.

Shatrughan Sinha, whose daughter Sonakshi was launched by Salman Khan, maintained that while nepotism does exist in Bollywood, it is crucial that actors who come from outside the industry also get the support and recognition. He also added that the final call is with the audience who decides the fate of any actor.

Shatrughan said, “People are just talking about it (nepotism) right now. It happened before, and it happens today, and will continue in the future too. Ultimately the growth and survival of the industry depends upon the audience, the people of this country. It doesn’t matter who comes from where, even if they’ve been cutting across the states, audiences all over the country need to like an actor’s work. I’ve seen so many stars who have come, worked and done well, and many have not done well. Many actors have shone in one film and then they were lost. Ultimately, the audience predicts the fate of the star.”

Having said that, the veteran actor also highlighted the other side of nepotism. He said, “It is not like our kids come into the industry from our homes. If they have the aptitude and the talent, we have no right to stop them from pursuing what they love doing. But, that doesn’t mean that we don’t give opportunities to actors from outside the industry. They also have to perform and the audience will love and accept them for it. So the industry is made of both kinds of actors and it will work like that.”

