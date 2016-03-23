Rishi Kapoor, son Kunal dispel Shashi Kapoor’s death hoax, ask people to stop spreading rumours

Actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday dispelled all rumours over the poor health of his uncle Shashi Kapoor. He took it to Twitter to announce that his uncle ‘is doing well and hopes this puts an end to all speculations.’ Actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday dispelled all rumours over the poor health of his uncle Shashi Kapoor. He took it to Twitter to announce that his uncle ‘is doing well and hopes this puts an end to all speculations.’

The Kapoor clan is very close knit and Rishi Kapoor is one person in the family who is very quick to react to all rumours concerning anyone from his family. When the actor read tweets of fans about Shashi Kapoor’s death, he reacted quickly within minutes.

Sharing a picture of his uncle Shashi Kapoor, Rishi wrote, “Uncle Shashi Kapoor is doing fine. Hope this ends all the speculation about him. Some rumour mongering is happening.”

Uncle Shashi Kapoor is doing fine. Hope this ends all the speculation about him. Some rumour mongering is happening pic.twitter.com/anycveT7b5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2016

Reports of Shashi Kapoor being hospitalised were doing the rounds of the social media since yesterday morning.

When asked about his father being hospitalised in a critical condition, Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal also dismissed the rumours saying, “He is at home…Stop spreading rumours. He is (very much) alive and is doing fine.”

Shashi Kapoor is a leading actor of the 70’s and has worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and many other A-listed actors from the industry.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award in 2011 and won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award last year. Apart from three National Awards, he has been bestowed with many other honours.

(With PTI Inputs)

