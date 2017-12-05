Live updates from Shashi Kapoor funeral

Shashi Kapoor is to be cremated in Santa Cruz. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Shashi Kapoor is to be cremated in Santa Cruz. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Indian film industry lost one of its legends as Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4 in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The last rites of the actor will be performed today in the afternoon and the entire Bollywood fraternity is expected to attend the funeral of the late actor. Until now, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah have reached Kapoor’s Juhu residence.

12:10 am: The cops give a salute to the late actor as the salami band plays in the background. Shashi Kapoor’s body has been wrapped in tricolor. Anu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have also arrived at the venue.

12:09 am: Shashi Kapoor’s close friend Amitabh Bachchan accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to support the Kapoor family. Director Shyam Benegal also turns up. Lara Dutta also makes an appearance with husband Mahesh Bhupati.

12:05 am: Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share an umbrella in the torrential rains and move towards the cremation.

12:00 am: Salim Khan also arrives for the cremation.

11:59 am: Saddened by the demise, Randhir Kapoor also arrives for the last rites. The entire Kapoor family and the body is at the cremation grounds.

11:55 am: The police band will pay their last respects to late actor Shashi Kapoor.

11:50 am: Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain arrives at Kapoor’s residence to condole Shashi’s death and pay his respects.

(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

11:45 am: Shashi Kapoor will be cremated at Santa Cruz Hindu Crematorium near Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai.

11:37 am: Rishi Kapoor arrives at his late uncle Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Juhu. The actor who was shooting for Rajma Chawal in New Delhi has rushed back to Mumbai to be with his family after the demise of the veteran actor-producer.

Rishi Kapoor reaches Kapoor residence. Rishi Kapoor reaches Kapoor residence.

11:30 am: Ranbir Kapoor reaches the Kapoor residence to pay his last respects.

11:00 am: Naseeruddin Shah is also present to lend support to the Kapoors in their tough time.

10:57 am: Anil Kapoor reaches Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Juhu to attend the funeral.

(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

10:52 am: Sanjay Dutt was among the first few who reached the residence of Kapoors in Juhu. The actor looked quite saddened by the demise of the multi-talented scion of the First Film Family of Hindi cinema.

10:50 am: Mortal remains of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor is being taken for last rites ceremony from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Live photos from Shashi Kapoor’s funeral: Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and others pay last respects

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd