Rati Agnihotri remembers Shashi Kapoor: He was like an addiction

Rati Agnihotri and Shashi Kapoor in a still from Pighalta Aasmaan. (Photo Source: Express Archive) Rati Agnihotri and Shashi Kapoor in a still from Pighalta Aasmaan. (Photo Source: Express Archive)

After hearing the news of Shashi Kapoor’s death, Rati Agnihotri expressed great sadness. She said, “Well, I am extremely sad and I think he and the place that he had in the film industry is extremely irreplaceable. His passing is going to create a big void because he was the most romantic, charming and handsome person we had seen on screen all these years. There are many good-looking heroes today, but there is only one Shashi Kapoor. He will be missed, not only as a good actor but as a fine gentleman.”

Since she had worked with him, Rati shared details on why Shashi was such a sought-after actor. She said, “He was a person who had this sense of discipline. The whole industry used to say, ‘Shashi Kapoor jaisa aadmi hona chaahiye.’ Through his career, in his ups and downs, what kept him going was the fact that he was such a nice, dependable and disciplined person, and his career never wained because of that. He was genuinely a good person, and his friendships and relationships reflect that.”

Rati Agnihotri and Shashi Kapoor. Rati Agnihotri and Shashi Kapoor.

Sharing her observations from the sets, she said, “On sets, he was such a pleasure to have around. I have never seen him displaying ego, attitude or arrogance ever. He was very warm and witty, which is why I guess everybody wanted to work with him. He was like an addiction. People who worked with him once kept wanting to work with him more because you wanted people like that to work with. People who are so amiable, disciplined and driven. If people really want to recall him and give a tribute to him, then all actors should learn his qualities.”

Recalling her personal favourite memory, Rati Agnihotri said, “What I remember more is many many years ago there was a film where Shashi Kapoor was the hero, and I was chosen as the female lead. I had said that I didn’t want to do that film as I was still completing my studies. I took a break and completed my graduation while working. This was before Trishul. Then I happened to meet him somewhere and he asked me why I wasnt doing the film. I told him that ‘Mujhe filmon mein kaam nahi karna (I don’t want to work in films)’ and I want to study and that I am not interested in movies. After that when we got together for Trishul, he said, ‘Acchha filmon mein kaam nahi karna tha na, a gayi na ab line pe waapas! (oh you didn’t want to work in films, right? And now you are back!)’. And I didn’t know what to tell him. I was still doing my studies, and I told him that I still want to study but I am doing films also. And that once I am done with my studies, I will pursue further studies. And he laughed, he said he’ll see what I do. Well, he was right, I am still around, understanding and enjoying films. Today, I am really feeling sad that I didn’t spend much more time with him in his last days. He had invited me over for dinner. I thought he was doing it out of formality, but today I feel I should have gone and met him.”

