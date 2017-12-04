Shashi Kapoor and his 15 best films that prove why he was an era in himself

Shashi Kapoor was hospitalised due to chest infection. Shashi Kapoor was hospitalised due to chest infection.

It’s an end of an era. Shashi Kapoor’s death has not just left a void in the Indian film industry, but also closed a chapter in the memories of generations. The Bollywood veteran, who began as a child artist with films like Aag, Sangam and Awaara, did his first solo lead in 1961 film Dharmaputra. In a career spanning nearly six decades, Shashi Kapoor has been instrumental in giving Indian cinema, some of the most beautiful, heart wrenching dramas.

Here is a list of 15 films which are gold for not just movie aficionados, but is also a reference point for aspiring filmmakers.

1. Jab Jab Phool Khile

The 1965 romantic drama was a blockbuster and was even ranked at the second spot of top ten highest grossing films at the Indian box office in that year. The film starring Shashi Kapoor and Nanda was a story about a poor boatman in Kashmir who falls in love with a rich tourist girl.

2. Deewar

This film was much more than its iconic dialogue “Mere paas maa hai”. The path-breaking film Deewar, which released in 1975, tells the story about two brothers who because of facing betrayal and struggle, end up growing into men of clashing ideologies, and find themselves standing on the opposite side of the law. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film has several remakes in south Indian languages.

3. Junoon

It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The 1978 film is based on Ruskin Bond’s story ‘A Flight of Pigeons’ and was set around the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

4. Kalyug

The 1981 film is a crime-drama co-starring Rekha, Raj Babbar, Supriya Pathak, Anant Nag and others. It was called the modern-day version of Mahabharat showing a conflict between rival business houses.

5. Chor Machaye Shor

The superhit of 1974, this film had the popular song “Le Jayenge Le Jayenge” which inspired the name of another blockbuster – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. It also starred Mumtaz, Asrani, Danny Denzongpa and Madan Puri.

6. Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Another iconic film, this one was basically a social drama depicting the difference in religious beliefs and clash between physical and spiritual love. The film was directed by Raj Kapoor and starred Zeenat Aman. Its songs still remain one of the biggest hits of Bollywood.

7. Trishul

This 1978 drama was written by Salim-Javed and helmed by Yash Chopra. It starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, along with Raakhee and Hema Malini.

8. Suhaag

The Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Parveen Babi starrer was a box office success of 1979. It was later remade in Telugu as Satyam Shivam starring N. T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The collaboration of Mohammad Rafi and Laxmikant Pyarelal created another musical hit.

9. Shaan

It was an action thriller which released in 1980. Though the film couldn’t match the success of Sholay, but it did win hearts of the audience. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee and Parveen Babi.

10. Dharmputra

The 1961 film was directed by Yash Chopra. It was based on a novel by by Acharya Chatursen. In the backdrop of Partition, the film highlighted issues of religious bigotry and communalism. It also starred Mala Sinha and Rehman.

11. Aa Gale Lag Jaa

The 1973 romantic drama also starred Sharmila Tagore. The film is remembered for its deadly combo of R.D. Burman and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Its songs include “Vaada Karo” and Tera Mujhse Hain Pehle Ka Nata Koi”.

12. Kabhi Kabhie

Another Yash Chopra blockbuster, this one remains etched in the memory for the amazing ensemble cast of Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film is predominantly remembered for its blockbuster music.

13. Vijeta

This one was also produced by Shashi Kapoor. The 1982 film also starred his son Kunal Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Rekha and Supriya Pathak Shah. It is the story about a confused teenager Angad who is also caught in the marital problems of his parents, and how he chooses to become a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force.

14. Namak Halaal

Featuring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman and Om Prakash, this 1982 film is the story about Arjun who works at a hotel and learns about a plot being hatched to kill his master and owner of the hotel. He tries to save him at any cost.

15. Silsila

This film is remembered for more reasons than one. This 1981 film directed by Yash Chopra and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar had Shashi Kapoor in a special appearance, but a prominent one.

We will surely miss you, Shashi Kapoor!

